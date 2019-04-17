Illegal eye drops, acne cream sold in 2 Metro Vancouver stores pose health risks

Health Canada is warning British Columbians multiple products, including eye drops and acne cream being sold at two Metro Vancouver stores pose serious health risks.

The health products, sold by retailer Pinky Flow in Burnaby and EJ Beauty in Richmond, haven't been federally approved and contain prescription ingredients.

"Prescription drugs should be taken only under the advice and supervision of a health-care professiona,l because they are used to treat specific diseases and may cause serious side effects," Health Canada said in a statement.

Selling unauthorized health products, those which haven't been assessed and approved by Health Canada, is illegal.

They've now been taken off the shelves at the two stores, and the companies have been asked to stop selling them online.

Several of the products are labelled in Japanese. (Health Canada )

The affected products include Dalacin T Gel 1% acne gel, Kobayashi Aibon/Eyebon Eyewash, Sante FX Neo (black and silver packaging), Sante FX NEO (multicolored packaging), Sante FX V+ and Sante PC.

Some of the packaging is written in Japanese, raising concerns that information about the dosage and side effects might not be understood by some users.

Health Canada is urging consumers to stop using the unauthorized products and report any health-related complaints.