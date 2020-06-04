The death of a man following a single vehicle crash in Kelowna, B.C., early Monday is under investigation by the province's civilian police watchdog.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said it will look into whether an RCMP officer's actions after being called to reports of the crash, were appropriate, according to a statement issued Thursday.

The IIO said information provided by the RCMP indicates the officer responded to the call on June 1 at around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 97 North and University Way but found only "signs of a collision having occurred."

It said the officer found no vehicle, so no further action was taken.

But a few hours later at around 5:50 a.m., the Kelowna detachment was made aware of the discovery of a collision on Bulman Road.

The four-metre wide pathway is a bike trail that connects the UBC Okanagan campus area to the opposite side of Highway 97.

Man's body found

The investigators said the man was found dead near the scene on Bulman Road and had been ejected from a vehicle during the crash. But what isn't clear is whether he died instantly or whether a police response could have saved him.

Investigators said they will try to determine "what role, if any, the officers' actions or inaction may have played in the death of the man."

It will also look at whether the area searched during the initial police response was the same as the collision.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means he died.

Anyone who might have seen, heard or recorded the incident is asked to contact the IIO Witness Line at 1 (855) 446-8477.