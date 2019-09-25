IIO involved after suspect runs from police causing 4-car crash in West Kelowna

B.C.'s independent police watchdog is investigating after a driver who failed to stop for police was involved in a collision with three other vehicles near West Kelowna on Monday night.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says Kelowna RCMP saw a motorist in breach of his driving prohibition on the Bennett Bridge and tried to pull him over as he took the Westside Road exit on the west side of the bridge.

It says the suspect vehicle failed to stop, "continued driving away from the police" and about a half kilometre later was involved in a collision with three other vehicles on Highway 97 near Boucherie Road.

The suspect had to be rescued from his vehicle and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The IIO says it will look into whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man's injuries, RCMP said.

The area remained closed for approximately three hours on Monday night while RCMP traffic reconstructionists combed through the scene.

Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Kelowna RCMP.