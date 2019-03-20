IIO investigating after man injured while allegedly fleeing police

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday after allegedly fleeing from Vancouver police.

In a statement, Vancouver police say the man tried to escape from a third-storey window.

Police said the incident occurred at a home near the intersection of East Hastings and Columbia streets just after 2 p.m. PT.

Police investigators were at the home to execute a search warrant, police said, when the man in his 50s allegedly fled out the window and fell to the ground.

He was taken to hospital.

The IIO is a civilian oversight agency that examines officer-related incidents resulting in death or serious harm.