Police watchdog called in after police-involved shooting in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood

A 23-year-old man is in hospital after a police-involved shooting in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood on Monday night.

According to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), multiple people called 911 around 10 p.m. on Nov. 28 to report a man allegedly assaulting people near Abbott Street and West Cordova Street.

When police responded, they found the man nearby on Cambie Street.

VPD officers and Metro Vancouver Transit police both attended the scene, and during what the VPD describes as a "confrontation," Transit Police shot the man, who was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The 23-year-old man remains in hospital and in police custody.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO), which is called to investigate any police interaction that leads to death or serious harm, is investigating.

They are asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or use the online contact form on the iiobc.ca website.