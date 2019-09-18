Police watchdog investigating after man killed shortly after being released from custody

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a man who had been in police custody was struck and killed shortly after being released.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says the incident took place Saturday shortly after 10:30 p.m. The man was walking near 152 Street and 56 Avenue in Surrey when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man had been in the custody of the Surrey RCMP shortly before the incident, the IIO said in a release.

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating what role, if any, officers' actions or inaction may have played in the death of the man.

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.