Police watchdog investigating serious rollover crash in Surrey

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is looking into whether police actions or inactions are linked to a crash in Surrey that caused serious injuries to the driver.

RCMP say a traffic officer spotted a vehicle committing a number of infractions along 104 Avenue in Surrey Tuesday night.

The officer turned on his lights and tried to pull the driver over, but the vehicle didn't stop.

Police said it instead went through an intersection, lost control and flipped multiple times near 160 Street.

The driver was the only one inside the vehicle and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP say they won't be releasing further details on the case while the IIO is investigating.

The RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is also looking into what happened.