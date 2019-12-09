Officers 'not negligent' in overdose death of B.C. teen that went viral, police watchdog says

The delayed response of two police officers in finding a 14-year-old boy who died from an overdose at a Langley, B.C., park last summer did not play a role in his death, according to a report released Monday by the province's police watchdog.

Nearly three hours passed between the first 911 call that came in about a Snapchat photo showing Carson Crimeni in distress at the Walnut Grove skate park and a second call by a person who found the boy at a baseball diamond, about 650 metres away from the park.

Officers spent 20 minutes searching the skate park, but left after there were no signs of the teenager.

Shortly after the second call, officers and paramedics found Carson at the baseball diamond in serious medical distress. He was taken to hospital and treated for a drug overdose, but did not survive.

Aron Crimeni visits the baseball diamond where his son, Carson, was found. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"Unfortunately, there was nothing at the skate park to assist the officers in determining where [Carson] might have gone — how far and in which direction," Ronald J. MacDonald, Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) chief civilian director, wrote in his report.

"The actions of the officers were not negligent. They acted completely reasonably in the circumstances."

Carson's family said it believes someone gave the boy drugs at the skate park. His death was filmed and posted on social media, raising questions about its desensitizing effect on teens.

The IIO announced in late August that it would investigate to see "what role, if any, the officers' actions or inaction may have played in the incident that followed."

Search turns up empty

According to the report, Carson consumed a large quantity of drugs in the afternoon and evening of Aug. 7 at the skate park while he was with other teens.

By 7 p.m. PT, evidence showed the boy was at a baseball diamond on the far side of a community centre and a secondary school, the report said.

At 8:01 p.m., a parent phoned 911 to report a Snapchat photo that her daughter had received an hour earlier showing a teen boy at a skate park who looked "out of it."

The parent told the dispatcher it was believed Carson had taken 15 capsules of MDMA, also known as ecstasy. She noted Carson was with a group of teens, but did not know where exactly he was.

Two officers were dispatched to the skate park at 8:08 p.m. They arrived at 8:25 p.m. and an ambulance came shortly after.

The officers stayed for about 20 minutes. According to the report, they told paramedics that no one had approached them for help, and they could not find anyone in distress.

Carson's death, filmed and posted on social media, ignited questions about bullying and a lack of empathy among teens. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

'The report could have been false'

A witness who saw the officers told investigators that it appeared the officers were unsure if the report was genuine or a hoax. A second witness also saw the two officers appearing to search for someone outside.

The officers didn't know the Snapchat photo was more than an hour old by that point, the report said.

"For all they knew, the report could have been false, and even if taken at face value, it lacked detail about the exact place and time at which the distressed youth had first been seen."

The officers were dispatched at 8:43 p.m. to another call in the area.

At 10:39 p.m., the second 911 call came in after Carson was discovered at a baseball diamond.

The police watchdog report said the officers did not have any information about Carson's actual location and condition, noting the field was obstructed by buildings from the skate park.

The IIO said the case will not be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges.