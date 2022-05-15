British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a youth was seriously injured in Prince George on Saturday night.

Mounties were patrolling the CN Centre fairgrounds around 10 p.m. PT when security staff reported a male youth had been in a fight, according to a release from RCMP.

Officers approached a youth who they believed was involved in the altercation.

RCMP said the youth was told by officers that he was being detained. He then fled on foot and was struck by a civilian vehicle travelling south on Ospika Boulevard, said police.

The youth was sent to hospital with serious injuries, police said. RCMP did not provide an update on his condition on Sunday.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) — the province's civilian-led police oversight agency — is investigating to determine whether his injuries were the result of police actions. RCMP, meanwhile, are looking into the initial allegation of assault.

The IIO is asking anyone with relevant information to contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.