IIO investigates officer-involved shooting in Kelowna
B.C.'s civilian police oversight agency is investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting involving police officers.
IIO investigators were expected to arrive at the scene Wednesday night
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Kelowna.
According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO), the RCMP reported shots were fired by a police officer while attempting to apprehend a man around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The man was injured during the interaction with police, and was sent to hospital with critical injuries.
The IIO said their investigators are expected to arrive late Wednesday evening.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the agency's witness line at 1-855-446-8477.
