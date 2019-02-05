Investigation clears RCMP officer for Nanaimo crash that killed 2 drivers

An RCMP officer is not at fault for a fatal crash last month that killed two people after a suspect driver allegedly fled a traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle.

Those are the findings of the Independent Investigations Office, which looks into deaths or serious injuries involving police officers, after examining the January incident outside of Nanaimo that left the suspect and the driver of the second vehicle dead.

According to the report from civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald, the incident began when an RCMP officer in Nanaimo attempted to stop the driver of a white GMC Sierra pickup truck during the early hours of Jan. 14.

The driver allegedly sped away. The officer, who has not been named, then put on her emergency lights and began a pursuit.

The suspect driver was in a white pickup truck when he sped down the highway in the wrong direction and collided with another vehicle, killing both drivers. (Skye Ryan/CHEK News)

The suspect soon after drove his truck onto the Island Highway travelling south in the northbound lanes, directly into oncoming traffic.

The officer, driving on the correct side of the highway, turned off her emergency lights, radioed into dispatch and followed at a distance, maintaining the speed limit — 90 km/h — as per correct procedure, MacDonald wrote.

The pickup truck, he noted, was speeding at up to 179 km/h.

MacDonald wrote the pickup truck narrowly missed crashing into one car, which had to swerve out of danger. It then crashed head-on into an SUV and burst into flames.

Both drivers were declared dead at the scene.

They were not identified by police, but family identified the driver of the SUV as 54-year-old Cliff Bishop and the driver of the pickup truck as 31-year-old Kurtis Timothy.

"Seeing a police vehicle behind him — and seeing its emergency lights switched on — may well have triggered [the suspect's] flight," MacDonald found. "But [the officer] cannot be blamed for that if the attempted traffic stop was authorized by law."

MacDonald, speaking from Victoria by phone, said the three-week investigation was one of the shorter ones carried out by the IIO but added investigators were able to quickly determine the facts of the case and clear the officer of wrongdoing.

He noted B.C. law sets out strict limits on when police can begin or continue a pursuit.

The officer in question did not provide an interview to investigators or provide notes or reports about the incident.