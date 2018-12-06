Police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash near Kamloops

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating a motorcycle crash in Kamloops on Saturday night that involved an RCMP officer.

The Independent Investigations Office says RCMP reported a motorcyclist travelling at high speed on Highway 1 at 8:42 p.m.

An officer pulled over the male driver, but RCMP reported that he drove off as the officer got out of his vehicle.

Shortly afterward, the motorcyclist reportedly hit the centre median and went into oncoming traffic. He was transported to the Royal Inland Hospital for treatment, according to the IIO.

The watchdog is asking anyone with information about the incident or the crash to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO is B.C's independent civilian oversight agency of the police. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.