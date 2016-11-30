Police watchdog investigating 2 Kelowna deaths

B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office is investigating the RCMP's role in two separate deaths in B.C.'s Okanagan region last week.



On Saturday, Kelowna RCMP responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Richter Street and Clement Avenue at 1:40 a.m.



A man left the scene on foot. Later that morning, at 7:45 a.m., he was found deceased.

The man is described as approximately 175 cm tall, of average build, and was wearing long black pants, a black tank top, a three-quarter length black leather jacket and light blue running shoes.



The police watchdog is asking anyone who saw, heard or has video of the motor vehicle incident, or saw the man, to contact investigators.

The IIO is also investigating the death of a West Kelowna man.



On July 16, RCMP attended a residence as part of an ongoing investigation. A man left the house the following day, prompting his family to contact police because they were concerned for his welfare.



Police found the man's body four days later, on July 20.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death.

In both cases, the IIO will investigate to determine what role, if any, the officers' actions or inaction may have played in the deaths.