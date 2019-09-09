IIO investigates missing North Vancouver woman found dead in her apartment

B.C.'s police watchdog says it has launched an investigation into the case of a North Vancouver woman who was found dead in her apartment just days after being reported missing.

The Independent Investigations Office said in a news release that it was notified of the incident on Thursday by North Vancouver RCMP.

RCMP filed a missing person report on Sept. 3 after officers completed a welfare check at the home of Elizabeth Joanna Napierala, according to the IIO release.

The IIO says it is investigating to determine what role, if any, the officers' actions or inaction may have played in the death of the woman.

In the missing person report, North Vancouver RCMP says Napierala was last seen on Sept. 2 in the Woodcroft Complex at 2004 Fullerton Ave.

The 45-year-old woman was described as suffering from medical conditions that would make her "vulnerable to being outside and prone to falling down."

Napierala was located at her residence Thursday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. and was later declared dead by Emergency Health Services. No details have been provided concerning her possible cause of death.