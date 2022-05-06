Man dead after police-involved shooting at hotel in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Vancouver police say a man died Thursday following a police-involved shooting at the Patricia Hotel in the city's Downtown Eastside.

Police were called to the Patricia Hotel at East Hastings and Dunlevy Avenue just after 4 p.m. PT for reports of an assault involving a weapon, according to a statement.

A man "confronted" responding officers inside the hotel, said the statement.

Police said "an altercation ensued and shots were fired," but did not provide further detail.

The statement said a man in his forties died at scene.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now investigating. The office investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

The province bought the Patricia Hotel and two other buildings in the Downtown Eastside last April to house people who were experiencing homelessness, including those who had been living at Strathcona Park.