IIO investigating police officer 'actions or inactions' in connection with Langley teen's overdose death

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) says two officers attended the scene where 14-year-old Carson Crimeni of Langley died from an apparent overdose but did not find the teen.

In a written statement, the IIO says it has launched an investigation to see "what role, if any, the officers' actions or inaction may have played in the incident that followed."

Crimeni died Aug. 7 after being rushed to hospital.

He was found by his grandfather around 9:30 p.m. PT at Walnut Grove skate park.

Crimeni's family said it believes someone gave the boy drugs. Witnesses stood by and captured video of the boy overdosing, they said, which was later posted to social media.

The statement from IIO said two officers attended the scene after receiving a call around 8 p.m., saying a complainant had seen a Snapchat photo of a youth from an unknown source and was concerned.

A man and woman lay flowers at the Walnut Grove skatepark after the death of Carson Crimeni in Langley, British Columbia on Aug. 9, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The IIO is asking anyone who may have seen police officers in the area to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO is an independent civilian B.C. police oversight agency. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Langley RCMP are investigating the circumstances surrounding Crimeni's death.

The IIO statement said that due to circumstances surrounding the integrity of the RCMP investigation, it is only now the IIO can release this information regarding the investigation.