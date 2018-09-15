IIO investigating fatal shooting involving police in Kamloops

RCMP in Kamloops, B.C. say a man is dead after a shooting incident that involved police.

According to the RCMP, the incident took place around 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday when officers responded to a report of a suspicious and possibly impaired man seen near a camper trailer three kilometres from the Rose Hill subdivision in Kamloops.

When police arrived on scene, an exchange of gunfire took place, after which the man in question was found dead.

Police say no officers or members of the public were injured.

The Independent Investigation Office of B.C. (IIO) — the province's police watchdog — is investigating the incident to determine whether there was any link between police actions and the man's death.

Any witnesses of this incident are asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency for B.C. police and investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, regardless of wrongdoing.

