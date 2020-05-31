IIO investigating death after alleged taxi theft in Tsawwassen

B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is investigating after a man died after allegedly trying to steal a taxi in Tsawwassen.

According to a written statement from IIO, Delta Police were called at around 11:30 p.m. PT on Friday night about the alleged theft of a taxi at the BC Ferries causeway.

In its own release, Delta Police said when officers arrived they found the stolen vehicle being driven on the causeway.

When officers located the taxi, police said the driver exited the car, engaged with officer and had weapons.

The IIO said that during the course of the man's arrest the suspect suffered serious injuries. Paramedics took him to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The IIO conducts investigations into police-related incidents of death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.

Backseat

The IIO is looking to speak with witnesses of the incident including two people officers said were trying to load into the backseat of the taxi before it was driven away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.