Kidnapping suspect hurt trying to escape from 11th floor Burnaby apartment, IIO investigating

A suspected kidnapper suffered serious injuries after trying to flee the scene of the alleged crime by escaping off the balcony of an 11th floor apartment in Burnaby.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is now reviewing police interaction with the man.

The IIO is a civilian oversight agency that examines officer-related incidents resulting in death or serious harm.

RCMP said in a statement the incident happened just after 10 p.m. on July 4 at a residence in the 4900-block of Sanders Street where police believed a kidnapping victim was being held.

Victim safe

According to police, officers entered the 11th floor apartment and three men inside exited over the balcony. Two of the men were arrested without incident on lower floors of the building, but one man fell to ground and was injured.

The injured man remains in hospital. All three suspects are in police custody.

Police say the victim was safely located and physically unharmed.

"The Burnaby RCMP will continue to investigate the alleged kidnapping concurrent to the IIO investigation," said Eric Stubbs, acting commanding officer for the B.C. RCMP, in a statement.