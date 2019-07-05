Kidnapping suspect hurt trying to escape from 11th floor Burnaby apartment, IIO investigating
3 men are in police custody; victim was located unharmed police say
A suspected kidnapper suffered serious injuries after trying to flee the scene of the alleged crime by escaping off the balcony of an 11th floor apartment in Burnaby.
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is now reviewing police interaction with the man.
The IIO is a civilian oversight agency that examines officer-related incidents resulting in death or serious harm.
RCMP said in a statement the incident happened just after 10 p.m. on July 4 at a residence in the 4900-block of Sanders Street where police believed a kidnapping victim was being held.
Victim safe
According to police, officers entered the 11th floor apartment and three men inside exited over the balcony. Two of the men were arrested without incident on lower floors of the building, but one man fell to ground and was injured.
The injured man remains in hospital. All three suspects are in police custody.
Police say the victim was safely located and physically unharmed.
"The Burnaby RCMP will continue to investigate the alleged kidnapping concurrent to the IIO investigation," said Eric Stubbs, acting commanding officer for the B.C. RCMP, in a statement.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.