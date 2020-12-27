Police watchdog to investigate accident in Coquitlam, B.C., that leaves 2 in critical condition

B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says it will try to determine whether action by police contributed to a serious crash on the Brunette Avenue off ramp of Highway 1 in Coquitlam that left two people in critical condition Sunday morning.

The IIO says six people were taken to hospital: the driver of a grey Dodge Charger who was allegedly speeding at the time of the crash and five occupants of a second vehicle who all belonged to the same family.

The accident, which happened just before 9 a.m. PT, closed traffic to both off ramps as well as the overpass in both directions, according to DriveBC.

The IIO, which investigates cases involving death or serious injury during police-related incidents, said it launched the probe following information it received from the RCMP.

In a statement, the IIO said officers were using a radar speed detector on Highway 1 eastbound near Government Street when they saw a grey Dodge Charger allegedly speeding — and attempted to stop the vehicle.

According to the statement, the driver did not stop and exited the highway at Brunette Avenue, where the Charger collided with another vehicle.

"The IIO will investigate to determine what role, if any, police may have played in the injuries," read the statement.

Emergency personnel attend to a badly damaged grey Dodge Charger that landed approximately 10 metres down an embankment near the crash site on Sunday. (Shane MacKichan)

A vehicle in the intersection could be seen flipped over with the roof partly shorn off. Emergency personnel attended to the Dodge Charger, badly damaged after landing approximately 10 metres down a nearby embankment.

Emergency personnel from BCEHS, Coquitlam Fire, Burnaby Fire as well as RCMP units from Coquitlam and Port Mann freeway patrol responded to the call.

Police investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.