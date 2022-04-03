B.C.'s police watchdog investigating death in Campbell River

British Columbia's Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is investigating the death of a man in Campbell River.

The IIO said in a written statement police responded to a theft and weapon complaint at a business on Saturday at around 11:30 a.m. Police reported to the agency there was an altercation between a man who was believed to be involved in the complaint and officers near the intersection North Island Highway at Park Road.

It said shots were fired by police.

Emergency Health Services were called to the scene, but the man was subsequently pronounced dead. The cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the statement.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred and sent investigators to the scene. The agency investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to determine the circumstances of the death.

The IIO is asking anyone with relevant information to contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.