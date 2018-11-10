IIO investigating fatal shooting involving RCMP in Shawnigan Lake

B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man died in a police involved shooting in Shawnigan Lake on Saturday.

An RCMP news release said the officers went to arrest a man at a home on Mill Bay Road shortly after noon. The suspect was wanted in connection with an assault investigation.

Upon entering the home, the officers encountered a male who, they say, advanced on them with, "an edged weapon."

RCMP say the officers attempted unsuccessfully to use a taser on the suspect and then opened fire.

The victim was transported to Victoria General Hospital but did not survive.

The Independent Investigation Office of B.C. (IIO) confirmed it is investigating the man's death and are seeking information from anyone who witnessed the incident.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/iiobc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iiobc</a> IIO Seeking Witnesses to Officer-Involved-Shooting in Shawnigan Lake (IIO 2018-141) <a href="https://t.co/n448RF3zOp">https://t.co/n448RF3zOp</a> —@iiobc

IIO is B.C.'s independent civilian oversight agency responsible for investigating all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, regardless of wrongdoing.