Police watchdog called in after fleeing motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash

British Columbia's police watchdog has been notified about a man who was seriously injured near the scene of a break and enter.

RCMP say in a release they received a report about the crime in progress at a mechanic shop in Hope, B.C., and that a suspicious man was seen leaving the location.

Mounties say an officer showed up within minutes and tried to stop a motorcyclist who appeared to match the description of the suspect, but the man escaped.

Police believe the same person suffered serious injuries in a crash a short time later.

The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates all police-involved deaths and serious injuries in the province, will determine if there was any link between the actions of the officer and the collision.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the original complaint.