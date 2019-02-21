IIO report into incident between VPD officers and cyclist who suffered 'serious harm' sent to Crown

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says it has filed a report to Crown counsel for "consideration of charges" against three Vancouver police officers involved in the arrest of a male cyclist on May 24, 2017.

In a statement, the IIO says police attempted to stop the cyclist at 10:08 p.m. at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station for riding without a helmet, lights or reflectors.

It says the man fled but was caught and arrested with the help of other officers.

During the arrest, the IIO says the cyclist sustained serious injuries but declined to describe them, saying the matter is before Crown counsel.

"The circumstances under consideration surround his arrest and the force that was applied during that arrest," said Ron McDonald, the IIO's chief civilian director.

McDonald says the charges under consideration include assault or assault causing bodily harm.

"Its up to the Crown to determine whether the evidence supports charges — and their test is — there must be a strong likelihood of conviction," he said.