B.C. police watchdog investigates woman's death in fiery vehicle after arrest
Woman taken into custody at her North Vancouver home after she allegedly threatened someone she knew
RCMP have notified British Columbia's independent police watchdog about the death of a woman in a burning vehicle a day after she was arrested and released.
Police say the woman was taken into custody at her home in North Vancouver on Tuesday after she allegedly threatened someone she knew.
Mounties say the woman was to appear in court at a future date, but the following day officers in Squamish, B.C., responded to a report about a vehicle engulfed in flames.
The woman who'd been arrested a day earlier was found dead at the scene.
The Independent Investigations Office will be conducting an investigation to determine if the actions or inactions of police contributed to the woman's death.
The office investigates all police-involved deaths and serious injuries in the province.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.