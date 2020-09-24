No charges recommended against police who fatally shot B.C. man with schizophrenia

An independent investigation into the death of a man suffering from schizophrenia who was shot by police in Maple Ridge, B.C., has recommended no charges against the officers involved.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which examines police-related deaths and injuries, released its report Thursday into the death of Kyaw Naing Din, 54, who was killed by police at his home on Aug. 11, 2019.

The report calls the death and the events that led to it a "tragic situation" that did not meet the bar for criminal negligence.

"It is important to judge situations such as these based on the information available to the police at the time, not on what is known now," the report concludes.

"In this case, the actions of the police to effect what seemed to be a relatively routine process were reasonable and appropriate. Their actions do not constitute any form of criminal negligence or other criminal act."

Family calls for justice

Din's family has repeatedly called for the officers to be fired and charged with murder. The family also wants RCMP to stop sending police to mental health calls.

The family says Din was killed because of systemic discrimination against people with mental health illnesses and because he was a low-income immigrant and person of colour.

On the day of Din's death, his sister Yin Yin Hla Ma had called 911 for help taking him to hospital when he failed to recognize her and was threatening to hit her.

The Din family has rallied for justice for Kyaw Naing Din, arguing for more than a year that the officers involved in his death should be charged. (CBC)

The 21-page report details the situation that led to his death.

It says officers responded reasonably to the situation when Din, who was isolated in his room and refused to leave to go to hospital, changed at officers with a knife in his hand after he had been Tasered.

Sister had asked officers to wait: report

Din's sister was with him at the time and was acting as an interpreter for him because he did not speak English.

She had asked the officers to wait for more family members to arrive, the report says, so they could help convince him to go with paramedics to the hospital.

The sister told the officers and paramedics that Din had been "compliant and peaceful" with previous requests to go to hospital when he was unwell, usually because he had stopped taking his medication.

The report says the officers and the paramedics agreed that Din was at risk of harming himself and it wasn't clear if adding more people to the situation would have been helpful.

The investigation included statements from six civilian witnesses, two paramedics and three witness police officers, as well as other evidence from the scene.