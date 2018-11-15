Police watchdog investigating after man dies following arrest in Sechelt
'While officers were attempting to get the man out of the brush, he complained of breathing problems'
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a man died following his arrest by RCMP in Sechelt, B.C.
Mounties were called to a bank in the 5500 block of Sunshine Coast Highway just before 4 p.m. PT for a report that a man was trying to make a fraudulent transaction, according to a police statement.
The man was identified and detained, but broke free and ran from police while being escorted to a car. RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said officers chased him into a "thick" blackberry brush area, where he was arrested again.
"While officers were attempting to get the man out of the brush, he complained of breathing problems. He collapsed and became unresponsive," Shoihet said.
The statement said officers "began life-saving measures" and paramedics also responded, but the man couldn't be revived and was pronounced dead in hospital at 5:20 p.m.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now investigating whether police actions — or inactions — are linked to the man's death.
