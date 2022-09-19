Investigation launched as bystanders, suspects injured in police pursuit near Agassiz

The B.C. agency that investigates police-related incidents resulting in serious harm or death has been called to the Harrison Mills area of Agassiz after two bystanders and two suspects were injured during a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Mounties said in a release that around 12:40 p.m. PT Saturday, police from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District Detachment (UFVRD) responded to reports of a stolen vehicle being driven dangerously.

Police said suspects identified in the vehicle, a man and a woman, were known to police, suspected of committing thefts in the area and had outstanding warrants.

Officers made attempts to stop the vehicle, "however, the suspect vehicle collided with a civilian car," said a release on Sunday from Dawn Roberts, a director at B.C. RCMP.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) said the collision between the suspect vehicle, a Toyota Matrix, and the civilian vehicle, a Honda CRV, happened in the 3800-block of Lougheed Highway.

The location is in a rural area west of Agassiz, about a 90 minute drive east of Vancouver.

4 people injured

Both the suspects and the two people in the other vehicle were injured from the collision and transported to hospital for treatment.

RCMP said the male driver of the bystander car was being treated for non-life threatening injuries, while the female passenger had serious injuries.

Mounties did not specify how seriously the suspects were injured.

Multiple police agencies continue to investigate the circumstances of the stolen vehicle and the collision.

The IIO will determine whether police actions contributed to the injuries sustained by the suspects and civilians.

The agency is asking anyone with information, dashcam or other video footage of the incident to call 1-855-446-8477 or use the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.