Police watchdog to investigate RCMP gunfire in Kelowna that wounded 1

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating in Kelowna after a man ended up with gunshot wounds following a pursuit by an RCMP traffic officer.

The Independent Investigations Officer of B.C. (IIO B.C.) looks into incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions of a police officer, whether on or off duty.

It says just after midnight on Sunday a Central Okanagan Traffic Services officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Highland Drive and Glenmore Road in Kelowna. The driver allegedly did not stop and was pursued, the IIO said.

IIO B.C. said an "interaction" between the officer and driver resulted in shots being fired by the officer. The driver sped away, but was later admitted to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

He was arrested, but remains in hospital. Kelowna RCMP is investigating for potential criminal charges related to driving offences.

IIO B.C. says it will determine if police actions or inaction are linked to the suspect's injuries.