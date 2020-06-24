The RCMP's homicide team in the Lower Mainland is asking for the public's help as it investigates the death of a woman who was dropped off at a hospital in Surrey, B.C., earlier this month.

The woman was identified Wednesday as Bo Fan, 41. She died after arriving at Surrey Memorial Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries on June 17. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit (IHIT) took over the investigation, saying her death was suspicious.

RCMP Sgt. Frank Jang said Wednesday her death was not random.

He said Fan was a Chinese citizen who had been in Canada since February 2019. Jang said she had been living in the Grandview Heights neighbourhood of Surrey and was last seen in the area of 168 Street and 27 Avenue overnight on June 16.

Jang said her identity is being released to the public in the hope of generating tips about what might have led to her death.

"There's still much we need to learn about Ms. Fan and her history," he said.

Fan, 41, lived in the Grandview Heights neighbourhood and was last seen on June 16. (IHIT)

Jang said Fan had ties to an association called "Golden Touch" or "Create Abundance." Police said they did not have details of her involvement but are hoping the public will come forward with more information.

Asked for more information about the organization itself, Jang said he did not have any further information aside from the fact it is an association with "local and international" ties.

"We're still really doing our homework, our background checks, on the organization. We really don't have that much information."

No arrests have been made in connection with Fan's death.

Anyone who knew her or who recognizes her is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.