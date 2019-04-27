IHIT releases video of suspects connected to Surrey shooting
'This new video is another important step in the case'
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has released video in connection with a shooting death that shows two men police are asking that the public help them identify.
Mankaran (Austin) Grewal, 18, was shot and killed in the area of 176 Street and Abbey Drive in Surrey, B.C., on the afternoon of April 26.
Police believe the shooting was targeted and linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.
"IHIT detectives continue to actively pursue those responsible for Austin Grewal's murder," said Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT.
"This new video is another important step in the case and could significantly advance the investigation with information from members of the community."
Watch as the two men stroll down the street, hoodies covering their heads
The first man is described as:
- The taller of the two men.
- Non-Caucasian, skinny build.
- Dark haired goatee or beard, wearing a light coloured hoodie.
The second man is described as
- Of unknown ethnicity.
- Skinny build.
- Wearing a black hoodie with a cap underneath.
- Carrying a bag on his shoulder.
A red Chrysler 300 was located in Maple Ridge later that evening police say was connected to the shooting.
