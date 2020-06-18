IHIT taking over investigation of suspicious death of woman dropped off at Surrey hospital

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over an investigation into the suspicious death of a woman who was dropped off at a Surrey hospital Wednesday with "significant injuries," according to RCMP.

The hospital contacted Surrey RCMP at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to tell them about the woman who police say was in her 30s.

Despite medical assistance the woman died later in hospital.

"At this time, the cause of the woman's injuries is unknown, and her death is being treated as suspicious," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko media relations officer with Surrey RCMP, in a statement.

Surrey RCMP say they received a report that the woman may have been in the 2700-block of 168 St. Wednesday morning or sometime Tuesday.

"Investigators have not found any indication of an ongoing risk to public safety related to this incident," said Sturko.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1‐877‐551‐4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp‐grc.gc.ca.