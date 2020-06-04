Homicide team investigating woman's suspicious death in Surrey

The RCMP's homicide team is investigating after a woman died in Surrey, B.C., under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday.

A statement said police were called after the woman was brought to Surrey Memorial Hospital in "medical distress" around 3 a.m. PT. The woman later died and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit (IHIT) took over the investigation.

"While the cause of death and circumstances surrounding the woman's injuries are still under investigation, they are being treated as suspicious," read a statement from IHIT on Wednesday.

Police said the woman's death does not appear random, based on officers' "investigative theory."

No further information was provided.