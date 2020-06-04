Skip to Main Content
Homicide team investigating woman's suspicious death in Surrey
British Columbia

The RCMP's homicide team is investigating after a woman died in Surrey, B.C., under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday.

A woman died at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Tuesday after being taken there in 'medical distress,' say police, who believe her death is suspicious. (CBC)

A statement said police were called after the woman was brought to Surrey Memorial Hospital in "medical distress" around 3 a.m. PT. The woman later died and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit (IHIT) took over the investigation.

"While the cause of death and circumstances surrounding the woman's injuries are still under investigation, they are being treated as suspicious," read a statement from IHIT on Wednesday.

Police said the woman's death does not appear random, based on officers' "investigative theory." 

No further information was provided.

