IHIT searching for drivers who may have seen suspect in fatal shooting

Investigators are searching for two witnesses who drove by the suspect in a fatal shooting in Surrey this weekend.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has already released video footage of the suspect in Saturday's shooting, and it shows a white SUV and a white Tesla driving past the man.

"Two vehicles seen passing the suspect shooter may be holding incredibly valuable information," Sgt. Frank Jang said in a press release.

"All efforts are being made to identify the occupants of the two vehicles and once again, the community is in a position to significantly assist IHIT in advancing a murder investigation."

IHIT is looking for the drivers of a white Tesla, shown at left, and a white SUV, shown at centre and right, in surveillance video taken in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway. (IHIT)

A 29-year-old man was shot dead Saturday evening while sitting in his vehicle at a gas station on the Fraser Highway.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect on Monday, showing a black figure believed to be the shooter walking across the highway near 188th Street.

Investigators are hoping that the drivers of the two vehicles may have dash cam video that could help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551- IHIT, or by email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Watch: Surveillance video of car believed to have been used as getaway vehicle in shooting