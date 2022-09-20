Surrey police investigate death of man found in vehicle with engine still running

Surrey RCMP say an investigation is underway into the death of an injured man who was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in a vehicle with the engine still running.

Police said at around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday, they received a report of a person passed out in a vehicle in the 8800 block of 127 Street. Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, the man did not survive.

"Criminality is believed to be a factor. Therefore, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP," Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a statement.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a "significant amount of time," and traffic in the area will be rerouted, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.