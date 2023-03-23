The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the victim of the March 13 homicide in the Grandview Heights neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C.

Aren Alexander Smith, 38, was found shot dead in a parked vehicle in the 2300-block of 167A Street just before 8 p.m. PT, after people reported hearing gunshots.

Smith and his family had recently moved to Surrey. According to IHIT he is not known to police and has no known ties to the ongoing gang conflicts in the Lower Mainland.

A suspect was seen leaving the area in a white Penske Ford Transit van shortly after the shooting.

IHIT is asking for CCTV and dashcam footage from the areas of the 2300-block of 168 Street and Highway 10 near 144 Street in Surrey, captured March 13 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.