Investigators identify body found along Highway 1 near Yale as 19-year-old woman

Homicide investigators say foul play is suspected in the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found along Highway 1 north of Hope, B.C. earlier this week.

Boston Bar RCMP said a passing motorist reported seeing a human body near Highway 1 between Hope and Yale on May 26 at approximately 1:50 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Melissa Elizabeth Steele, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). She was known to frequent the downtown area of Vancouver and led a transient lifestyle.

Sgt. Frank Jang said in a written release on Friday that investigators are working to develop a timeline of Steele's activities before her death. They are also looking for dashcam footage from anyone who was travelling between Boston Bar and Hope on May 25 and 26.

Body of Melissa Steele, 19, was found near Hwy1 between Hope and Yale, BC on May 26. She frequented the Vancouver downtown area. Please contact us if you have dash cam video from May 25 and 26 between Boston Bar and Hope. <a href="https://t.co/MICl0R7v60">pic.twitter.com/MICl0R7v60</a> —@HomicideTeam

Anyone with information is urged to call IHIT at 1 877 551-IHIT (4448), or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Anonymous reports can be made at Crime Stoppers: solvecrime.ca, or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).