74-year-old man charged with murder in fatal Surrey shooting

Homicide investigators say the September shooting death of Wayne Richard Duncan in Surrey, B.C., was the result of a personal dispute, and a 74-year-old suspect has now been charged with first-degree murder.

Duncan, 46, was killed in a home on 160 Street shortly after midnight on Sept. 6, 2019.

George Bragg was arrested at the scene and later released. He was arrested again on Monday and now awaits trial for the murder, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

"Investigators learned the two men knew each other and believe the altercation was the result of a personal dispute," IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said in a press release.

Bragg is scheduled to make his next appearance in Surrey provincial court on June 11.