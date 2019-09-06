Police investigate fatal shooting in South Surrey

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in South Surrey overnight.

Police were called to a house near 160 Street and 16 Avenue just after midnight Thursday for an adult victim with gunshot wounds.

First responders tried to revive the person but the victim died.

RCMP said the people involved in the incident are known to each other and they do not believe public safety is at risk.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now leading the case and is hoping to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack.