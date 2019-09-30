Homicide investigators seek help following fatal gas station shooting

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are asking for the public's help in its investigation into the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Surrey man.

On Saturday at around 6 p.m., a man was shot and killed while he was inside his vehicle at a gas station on the 18600-block of Fraser Highway, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit.

No suspect was found at the time, but based on video surveillance footage gathered from the area and witness reports, police are now looking for a suspect they describe as a black man who was seen running from the gas station immediately following the shooting. He was witnessed getting into a silver sedan driven by a second black male.

At around 10 p.m., Burnaby RCMP were called to a report of a burning vehicle — which police believe is the same getaway car used earlier — at the intersection of Willingdon Avenue and Kemp Street.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- 4448.

The name of the victim has not been released.

