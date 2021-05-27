IHIT and RCMP investigating Chilliwack homicide

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and Chilliwack RCMP are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead.

Police are releasing little information about the incident.

They say at approximately 1:15 a.m. PT Thursday morning, RCMP were alerted to a person that had been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

The individual died.

A police and coroner's investigation are in the early stages.

Anyone with information is urged to call IHIT at 1 877 551-IHIT (4448), or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Anonymous reports can be made at Crime Stoppers: solvecrime.ca, or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).