Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Homicide team investigating fatal attack on man in West Vancouver

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene of a deadly attack in West Vancouver.

Victim was involved in an altercation with an unknown man just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, police say

The Canadian Press ·
A West Vancouver police officer adjusts police tape in front of the scene of a homicide on Argyle Avenue.
A West Vancouver police officer at the scene of a homicide at 2135 Argyle Ave. in West Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene of a deadly attack in West Vancouver, B.C.

A statement from the West Vancouver Police Department says the male victim was involved in an altercation with an unknown man just before 5 p.m. PT Tuesday.

The statement does not say how the victim died.

It says the assault happened in the 2100-block of Argyle Avenue, close to the waterfront, not far from West Vancouver's downtown core.

Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are working with West Vancouver police to uncover a motive for the attack and identify a suspect.

Const. Nicole Braithwaite says the attack is believed to be isolated, and any further details will be released by IHIT.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now