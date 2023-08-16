B.C. homicide investigators providing new information about suspects in Sikh leader's death

The RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it has information to share about the suspects involved in the shooting death of Surrey, B.C., Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

IHIT is due to hold a news conference in the Metro Vancouver city at 1 p.m. PT.

Nijjar, 45, a prominent community leader and proponent of an independent Sikh state, was fatally shot on June 18 outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on 120 Street in Surrey's Newton town centre.

Homicide investigators have identified two suspects in the case but there have been few details about motive.

According to other leaders at the temple and the area's member of Parliament, many in the community believe the death was a result of foreign interference.

In early July, gurdwara officials filed a federal e-petition asking the government to launch an investigation into the murder.

E-petitions are used to draw attention to an issue of public interest or concern and request action from the House of Commons, the federal government, a minister or MP.

Surrey–Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal sponsored the petition, which now requires a government response in the fall as it has exceeded the minimum number of signatures to proceed.