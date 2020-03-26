IHIT calls on public for help with Chilliwack homicide

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is calling on the public to help further the ongoing investigation of the homicide of Stuart Schellenberg in Chilliwack, B.C.

IHIT said in a written statement that on the evening of March 19 the body of Schellenberg, 38, was found inside his home in the 9400 block of Chapman Road in Chilliwack. First responders determined his death was a homicide.

IHIT said it continues to work alongside the Chilliwack RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence.

"Stuart Schellenberg's homicide is not believed to be a random act," Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT said in the statement. "There is nothing to suggest it is gang-related."

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).