IHIT announces murder charge in 2008 Surrey shooting

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says a suspect has been arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder in the 2008 fatal shooting of James Groves.

Surrey RCMP initially received a report of a shooting in the 10900 block of Timberland Road in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood on the evening of Oct. 7, 2008.

Officers found Groves, 31, at his home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital but later died of his injury.

On Thursday, David Fitzpatrick, 36, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder in connection with the homicide.

"Today's a good day. We are pleased with the outcome and, certainly, we hope that the family and friends of James Groves have some of the answers that they've been seeking and we hope that those answers help them in their healing journey," said IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang.

Speaking to the 12-year delay in charging a suspect, Jang says it was only recently that sufficient evidence was obtained to solidify the case.

"Twelve years is a long time to wait, especially for the family and loved ones of James Groves, but it is an example of how investigations do continue and how it remains important to find justice for those who have died unfairly," said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko.

IHIT is still looking for evidence that could strengthen the case against Fitzpatrick. Jang says investigators believe there are people who have information about the shooting that have not spoken with police.

"We implore you to please come forward. Help us right the wrongs of the past," said Jang.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Fitzpatrick will make his next court appearance on the morning of Nov. 26.