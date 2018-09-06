Man wanted for 1st-degree murder in connection with 2017 killing

Police are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for murder.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a Thursday statement that an arrest warrant has been issued for Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

That charge stems from the death of Nicholas Khabra, who was shot and killed in Surrey in Oct. 2017.

"Brandon Teixeira is believed to be extremely violent and poses a significant risk to public safety," IHIT spokesperson Frank Jang said in a statement.

"If you see him, please do not approach him but call 911 immediately."

Teixeira is described as: