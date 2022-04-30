IHIT identifies Maple Ridge shooting victim, asks for public information

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C. on Thursday as Maple Ridge resident Arthur Aaron Joseph Comeau.

Police were called to the 21300 block of Carlton Street around 2 p.m. PT Thursday after multiple reports of shots being fired, according to a statement.

Officers arrived to find one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency responders.

Comeau, 41, was known to police, but it is still unknown if his killing was linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

"We want to speak to Mr. Comeau's friends and associates in an effort to build a timeline of his activities for the days leading up to his death," said Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi in a statement.

"We are deeply concerned when there is a shooting in our community and we understand this is traumatic experience for the people who witnessed this incident."

IHIT says they are still seeking witnesses, CCTV, and dashcam footage from the area of Carlton Street and 124 Avenue, and 216 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-877-551-4448 or at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.