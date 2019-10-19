Skip to Main Content
Homicide team investigating man found dead in Richmond business
British Columbia

Homicide team investigating man found dead in Richmond business

Police are investigating after a man in his late fifties was found dead inside a business in Richmond, B.C.

Police say death is suspicious but does not appear to be random act

CBC News ·
The man’s death was deemed suspicious and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to take over the case. (Cory Correia/CBC)

Police are investigating after a man in his late 50s was found dead inside a business in Richmond, B.C.

Richmond RCMP were called to the scene along Granville Avenue near Buswell Street at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday.  The man's death was deemed suspicious and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to take over the case. 

"Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act," said Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT. 

Overnight, forensic investigators were seen coming and leaving a notary public office.

Police dogs were on scene overnight. (Cory Correia/CBC)

The dog squad and the B.C. Coroners Service were also on scene overnight gathering evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line, or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

With files from Cory Correia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories