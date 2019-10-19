Homicide team investigating man found dead in Richmond business

Police are investigating after a man in his late 50s was found dead inside a business in Richmond, B.C.

Richmond RCMP were called to the scene along Granville Avenue near Buswell Street at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The man's death was deemed suspicious and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to take over the case.

"Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act," said Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT.

Overnight, forensic investigators were seen coming and leaving a notary public office.

Police dogs were on scene overnight. (Cory Correia/CBC)

The dog squad and the B.C. Coroners Service were also on scene overnight gathering evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line, or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.