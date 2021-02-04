Police identify young man shot dead in Langley, B.C.

The victim of a fatal shooting in Langley, B.C., last week has been identified as 22-year-old Arshdeep Singh.

Singh was found dead inside a parked vehicle at 207th Street and 53A Avenue late on the night of Jan. 26. Another man was also injured in the shooting but is expected to survive.

"We are releasing our victim's identity in the hopes that it will help further our ongoing investigation," Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release Thursday.

Neighbours told CBC they heard multiple shots fired and then a vehicle taking off from the scene. A second vehicle was found on fire less than 10 kilometres away from where the shots were fired.

Officers with IHIT have said the shooting appears to have been a targeted hit.

Anyone with information about Singh's death is asked to contact IHIT by phone at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).