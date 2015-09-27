Homicide team investigating fatal shooting in Langley

A homicide team is at the scene of a fatal shooting in Langley, B.C.

Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed with CBC on Wednesday morning that one person is dead after a shooting in the Metro Vancouver municipality.

As of Jan. 12, five people had been killed in six weeks in gang-related shootings Metro Vancouver.

Two of the latest homicides, that of Gary Kang, 24, and Dilraj Johal, 29, took place inside of residences, Anees Mohammed, 29, was gunned down in Richmond's Steveston Community Park.

Police have not yet confirmed if the latest shooting is gang-related.

More to come.